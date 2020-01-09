Big Lake Police Badge
  • Kathy Hase – (Age 42 – Big Lake, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
  • Teresa Boos – (Age 44) – Felony Warrant – Hennepin County
  • Lauren Thompson – (Age 23 – Fridley, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI  
  • Samuel Streitman – (Age 23 – Monticello, MN) – Felony Warrant – Wright County 
  • Kristina Wald – (Age 46 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Warrant – Hennepin County
  • Jason Piernock – (Age 37 – St. Cloud, MN) – GM Tax Evasion
  • Christina Ramacher – (Age 24 – Big Lake, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
  • Randy Weeks – (Age 36 – Big Lake, MN) GM Warrant – Wright County
  • Kevin Burnham – (Age 25 – Big Lake, MN) GM Warrant – Dakota County
  • Daniel Gillman – (Age 68 – Minneapolis, MN) – GM Warrant – Hennepin County
  • Hunter Huber – (Age 19 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
