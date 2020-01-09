- Kathy Hase – (Age 42 – Big Lake, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
- Teresa Boos – (Age 44) – Felony Warrant – Hennepin County
- Lauren Thompson – (Age 23 – Fridley, MN) – 2nd Degree DWI
- Samuel Streitman – (Age 23 – Monticello, MN) – Felony Warrant – Wright County
- Kristina Wald – (Age 46 – Big Lake, MN) – Felony Warrant – Hennepin County
- Jason Piernock – (Age 37 – St. Cloud, MN) – GM Tax Evasion
- Christina Ramacher – (Age 24 – Big Lake, MN) – 4th Degree DWI
- Randy Weeks – (Age 36 – Big Lake, MN) GM Warrant – Wright County
- Kevin Burnham – (Age 25 – Big Lake, MN) GM Warrant – Dakota County
- Daniel Gillman – (Age 68 – Minneapolis, MN) – GM Warrant – Hennepin County
- Hunter Huber – (Age 19 – Big Lake, MN) – Domestic Assault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.