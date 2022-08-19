Question:  

I am hoping you can shed some light on bike laws. I work and live around Glendalough State Park where there are quite a few walking/biking paths. I have seen and been verbally accosted by those whom do not seem to “see” the stop and yield signs on such paths. Riders have blown through them and not given the right of way to the vehicle already in motion. Can you please explain the bike path signs to those who may not understand? Thank you for your time and continued service to our communities.

