The Monticello Fire Department was called to combat the report of smoke in an apartment complex at 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 243 West Broadway in Monticello. Initial reports were that a stove was left on in an apartment building, which resulted in hallways of the apartment complex becoming filled with smoke. The three-story building was evacuated. Firefighters arrived on scene and reported to have found smoke throughout the building. The building was ventilated. Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:02 p.m.
