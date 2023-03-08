water facet MT

Monticello Public Works Director Matt Leonard was at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, March 8 seeking funding for a water treatment facility that would treat high levels of manganese in Monticello's drinking water.

Leonard testified before the Minnesota House of Representative’s committee on capital investment. He was the guest of Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake), who earlier this year introduced HF 746, a bill seeking a $22 million grant for the construction of a water treatment plant and the related water utility infrastructure that would accompany the plant.

