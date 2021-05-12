Poppy Day

The Monticello American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Poppy Days were held May 6-8. Auxiliary members and veterans could be found around Monticello selling the poppies Sales of the flowers support programs for veterans. On Saturday, May 8, a couple seasoned poppy sellers were working their shift at Hi-Way Liquors in Monticello. Auxiliary member Cathy Giroux was at the store with her 8-year-old daughter Luella, a junior auxiliary member. Luella said she has been participating in poppy sales since she was two years old. That’s now six years and counting.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Recommended for you

Load comments