The Monticello American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Poppy Days were held May 6-8. Auxiliary members and veterans could be found around Monticello selling the poppies Sales of the flowers support programs for veterans. On Saturday, May 8, a couple seasoned poppy sellers were working their shift at Hi-Way Liquors in Monticello. Auxiliary member Cathy Giroux was at the store with her 8-year-old daughter Luella, a junior auxiliary member. Luella said she has been participating in poppy sales since she was two years old. That’s now six years and counting.
