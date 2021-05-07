planting seeds butterfly garden

Issac and Levi, students in the Big Lake School District’s Little Learners Preschool, work on planting seeds to grow flowers in a butterfly garden in the school’s outdoor classroom on Earth Day, April 22. The boys and their classmates spend their entire school day in a classroom situated within the confines of a school forest located behind Liberty Elementary school.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

