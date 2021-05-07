Issac and Levi, students in the Big Lake School District’s Little Learners Preschool, work on planting seeds to grow flowers in a butterfly garden in the school’s outdoor classroom on Earth Day, April 22. The boys and their classmates spend their entire school day in a classroom situated within the confines of a school forest located behind Liberty Elementary school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.