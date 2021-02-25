by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
Our Valentine’s dinner and party was well attended, and we hope our next holiday party is as well. People age 55+ are invited to sign up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the senior center. Dinner, catered by Style Catering, will be served at noon and features a ham sandwich, coleslaw, pickle, St. Patrick’s Day dessert, and bottle of water. People can play bingo after dinner for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is $6 per person and as with all senior center events, you do have to sign up in advance. Don’t miss the fun!
Our Tasty Tuesday events are a lot of fun for people. Not only do they get to enjoy a tasty meal, but they also get to socialize with others. The meals are safely served in the community center Mississippi Room on Tuesdays. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: March 2—goulash, mixed vegetables, dinner roll; March 9—hot dog, baked beans, pickle; March 16—turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, bread (catered by VFW Post 8731); March 23—sloppy jo, chips, pickle; March 30—beef egg foo young, chicken wings, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen).
The Monticello Senior Center River City Readers Story Theater group reads to over 2,200 elementary students in Monticello and surrounding communities every typical school year. Well, we know things are not exactly typical these days, and with COVID restrictions, in person sessions are not possible this school year. The group used the senior center iPads to record seven of their stories for teachers to share with their students. We will be showing those stories on the community center big screen on Thursday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. Call us if you want to attend. The stories can also be viewed on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
You can also call the center if you need help with electronic devices such as a laptop, iPad, tablet, or smartphone. Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone.
Other great services are available at our center through Senior Community Services’ HOME Program. The HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. Staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for both Monticello and Big Lake residents. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe is generally at our center on Thursdays in the afternoon and you can call him to make an appointment.
You can call the senior center to make an appointment to get your blood pressure checked. This service, provided on a monthly basis by St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be available at our center on Tuesday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
The senior center Book Club meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. If you want to attend, please contact the senior center in advance.
Hard to believe it is almost March already and that we are that far into 2021. Please consider participating in the Monticello Senior Center 2021 Voluntary Membership drive. The dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household per calendar year and are tax deductible. I do want to point out that membership is not required to take part in senior center activities. Thanks all of you who have already paid your 2021 dues – much appreciated!
One more lead on how to go about getting your COVID vaccinations: Minnesota has launched a Vaccine Connector that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, regardless of their current vaccine eligibility status. There will be no cost and no restricted time period for signing up. Minnesotans unable to sign up online can call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. When a Minnesotan becomes eligible to receive a vaccine under state guidelines, the Vaccine Connector will alert them of their eligibility, connect them to resources to schedule an appointment, and notify them if there are vaccination opportunities in their area.
I hope you have a great week and that I see you in our wonderful center soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.