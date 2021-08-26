Motorists who travel on Interstate 94 can expect delays and changes to access through St. Michael and Albertvillebeginning Aug. 26, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Here’s what to expect:
- Wright County Road 19 ramp to eastbound I-94 opens: Crews will open the new access ramp from County Road 19 to eastbound I-94 in Albertville on Thursday evening, Aug. 26.
- Wright County Road 37 ramp to eastbound I-94 closes: The ramp will close from County Road 37 to eastbound I-94 in Albertville Monday morning, Aug. 30. Motorists should follow the signed detour from County Road 37 to County Road 19 to eastbound I-94. The ramp will be closed until Nov. 1.
- Overnight closures on I-94 at Highway 241 interchange: Crews will deliver and set bridge beams at the Highway 241 bridge over I-94. The night work will require lane closures and short traffic stops as follows:
- Monday evening, Aug. 30 through Tuesday morning, Aug. 31: From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., both directions of I-94 will be reduced to a single lane before Highway 241 exit ramps. From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., traffic from both directions will be routed off I-94 at the Highway 241 exit ramp and continue onto the Highway 241 entrance ramp back onto I-94. State Patrol will be present and periodically stop traffic at the Highway 241 ramp intersections.
- Tuesday evening, Aug. 31 through Wednesday morning, Sept. 1: From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., westbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane leading up to the Highway 241 exit ramp. State Patrol will be present and periodically stop traffic at the Highway 241 ramp intersection from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
For more information about the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater construction project, including detour maps, visit www.mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.
