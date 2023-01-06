Pinewood Monticello Mural
Aleah Kraft is pictured at Pinewood Elementary School on Thursday, December 29, 2022 painting the mural she designed that honors the Monticello Legion’s contributions to the school and its students.

 

 Photo by Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

For over three decades the Monticello American Legion Post 260 has supported the safety patrol program at Pinewood Elementary School.

Now the school is giving thanks in the most colorful of ways.

