Big Lake Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 20376 221st Avenue in Big Lake Township.
Fire departments from Monticello, Becker, and Elk River provided mutual aid with both manpower to help fight the fire and tanker trucks that ushered water to the scene that was used to extinguish the fire.
