A pediatric speech, language, and occupational therapy clinic is being planned in Monticello, immediately west of a former McDonald’s Restaurant on East Seventh Street.
Sunny Days Therapy, which operates clinics in Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Waconia and at 5232 Kyler Ave. in Albertville, is eying Monticello for the site of its newest clinic.
The Monticello Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a conditional use permit at its meeting of August 2 that would allow a clinic or medical facility on an undeveloped parcel of the Union Crossings development. The planning commission approval advanced the request to the Monticello City Council, which approved the conditional use permit request on the consent agenda of its Aug. 22 meeting.
The proposed clinic would sit just west of the former McDonald’s on the south side of Seventh Street across from Home Depot.
Plans call for driveway access from Seventh Street, as well as room for future expansion towards Seventh Street, said Steven Grittman, the consulting planner for the City of Monticello, told members of the Monticello Planning Commission during its Aug. 2 meeting. The proposed Sunny Days building would mirror the Albertville clinic with a gable roof building, a front entrance, and a series of access points from the parking lot, Grittman said.
The Sunny Days site plan was well put together and meets the city’s zoning requirements, Grittman said. That includes the meeting of sign and lighting requirements.
Monticello City Council member Charlotte Gabler called the proposed development “One of those nicer-looking buildings.”
“I’ve seen this project in Albertville . When you drive by it, it looks very nice,” Gabler said.
Planning commission member Andrew Tapper called the proposal a nice building that’s well laid out and fits very well in its proposed location.
Sunny Days Therapy was founded in 2006 by occupational therapist Kelly Peters, according to the company’s website. Sunny Days offers occupational therapy and speech therapy sessions to children and young adults.
Miranda Johnson, a clinic director and speech and language pathologist with Sunny Days Therapy was on hand Aug. 2 to address the planning commission, including detailing the company’s services.
“Sunny Days Therapy was founded 16 years ago and I have been with them for eight,” Johnson said.
Johnson joked that she felt a closeness to Monticello because of the many times she has missed the Albertville exit on Interstate 94, causing her to drive north to the Monticello exit.
“We are proud to serve populations from birth all the way to young adult,” Johnson said.
“We have expanded our clinics over time into communities where people were driving to see us,” she said. “We’re very happy to be bringing our services closer to their homes.”
Jon Peters of Sunny Days Therapy echoed Johnson’s thoughts about expanding into new communities in a letter to city staff.
“Many of our current patients at our Albertville clinic live in the Monticello area,” Jon Peters wrote. “In order to better serve the needs of these patients we would like to open an office in Monticello,” he continued.
