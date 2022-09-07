A pediatric speech, language, and occupational therapy clinic is being planned in Monticello, immediately west of a former McDonald’s Restaurant on East Seventh Street.

Sunny Days Therapy, which operates clinics in Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Waconia and at 5232 Kyler Ave. in Albertville, is eying Monticello for the site of its newest clinic.

