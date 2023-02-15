Asher Milless live saving award

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented a life saving award to 4-year-old Asher Milless. Looking on are his parents, Tyler and Rachel.

 

 Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

A 4-year-old boy who took action to help save his mother’s life during a medical crisis has been honored with a life saving award.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott presented the award to Asher Milless — along with a couple of bags of Lifesavers candy — during the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Sherburne County Board of Commissioners meeting in Elk River. He said Asher is by far the youngest person to receive the award. 

