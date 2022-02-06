On January 29, 1997, Rich Berg reported for his first day of work as a member of the Big Lake Police Department.
Twenty-five years later, on Friday, Feb. 4, Berg will close the door on a quarter-century career as a Big Lake police officer.
Berg was recognized at the Jan. 26 meeting of the Big Lake City Council not only for his 25 years of service to the citizens of Big lake, but for his upcoming retirement.
Berg has most recently worked as an investigator with the police department. During his 25 years with the department, he has also held the positions of firearms instructor, K9 officer, D.A.R.E. officer, and a longtime patrol officer. But aside from those positions, there have been numerous duties Berg has fulfilled, said Acting Chief Sam Olson. Those duties include managing facility maintenance, managing squad and fleet maintenance, representing the police department on the city’s safety committee, and managing the evidence room, which Olson says can often be a full-time job in itself. Berg also served for fire years on the Big Lake Fire Department.
In recognizing Berg for his time of service with the city, Big Lake Mayor Paul Knier said Berg gave 25 years of fantastic service to the citizens of Big Lake.
“You have quite a reputation for integrity in this town,” Knier added.
“What do you say to a guy who’s dedicated 25 years too the profession here,” asked Olson, who said he was honored to serve as Berg’s patrol partner for many years.
Olson not only thanked Berg, but his wife Jen and his children Carson and Kendra.
“It’s going to be hard to replace you,” Olson said prior to presenting Berg a recognition plaque on behalf of the officers and administration of the Big Lake Police Department.
The two then shared a heartfelt embrace before Berg went on to shake hands with each member of the Big Lake City Council and city department heads.
Many of the city’s police officers were on hand to witness the presentation.
As Knier thanked Berg one more time for his service to Big Lake, he also addressed all in attendance at the meeting who serve Big Lake’s public and noted that the community couldn’t be served without them.
“You have highly important roles and as we rack up those years, the expertise that you have and relationships that you’ve built with the people of Big Lake are second to none and very important,” Knier said.
