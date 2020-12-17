Now forgotten, town was once bustling with activity

There had always been a cheese shop in Hasty.
That is, until 1975.
People traveling north from the Twin Cities on former Highway 152, and later Interstate 94, had the town of Hasty on their maps as a stopping point to enjoy the cheeses ans summer sausage at John and Ella Frehner’s Hasty Cheese Shop.
The Hasty Cheese Shop also sold locally-made honey and maple syrup, ice cream, and ice-cold pop to travelers who stopped by the shop, according to a Sept. 18, 1975 story in the Monticello Times.
Ella Frehner also sold books and used household items from the shop.
Hasty became known for cheese decades earlier when the Limburger Cheese Factory began operating in Hasty in the early 1900s. The name was later changed to the Co-op Cheese Factory, according to a Sept. 18, 1985 story in the Monticello Times. At one time, more than 33,000 pounds of cheese was made each month at Hasty.
John and Ella Frehner bought the Co-op Cheese Factory in 1954 and changed the name to the Hasty Cheese Shop. Cheese production was replaced by the sale of cheeses made by other creameries.
If you travel 12 miles north of Hasty on County Road 75 - the former Highway 152- you might not even notice that there was once a bustling community a few feet north of the interstate at the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 8 NW. As a matter of fact, if you drive by too fast, you might miss Hasty altogether- including the sunny yellow building that once housed the popular cheese shop.
Hasty is known mostly known today as an exit off Interstate 94 where, on the south side of the highway, one can get a fill-up at Olson’s Truck Stop or a hot meal, homemade meal at the Hasty 183 Diner. The stop is a favorite of semi drivers heading across the state on the interstate.
But the original town of Hasty was located on the north side of the highway. A smattering of buildings still stand.
A post office called Hasty was established in 1888, with John Kling being appointed as postmaster, according to Lorie Plaggerman in her 1981 essay, “Lets take a sneak peek at Silver Creek”. The post office remained in operation until 1954.
But Hasty was more than a small town with a post office. It was a bustling little place that, in addition to the post office and cheese factory, was home to multiple general stores, a blacksmith shop, a depot, and a school. Today, only three abandoned buildings remain in the town.
Like many Minnesota towns in the 1800s, Hasty was born with the construction of a new Great Northern Railway line. Tracks were laid in 1881, adjacent to land owned by Warren Hasty. This line connected Minneapolis to Osseo, Monticello, and Clearwater. Construction of a railroad depot for Hasty began in the fall of 1888 and opened with little fanfare in February 1889. An interesting side note: The residents of Silver Creek Township- five miles to the south- unsuccessfully attempted to change the name of the depot to Silver Creek Station, according to notes from a 2009 presentation by Henry Smith on Silver Creek to the Annandale History Club.
The train depot closed in 1951 and was torn down in 1953.
Hasty was platted in about 1895, and named for Warren Hasty, the original owner of the farm land that became home to the town.
Warren Hasty was known for escorting 31 Hollanders from Amsterdam to a colony on land north of Silver Creek Mills in Wright County in the early 1860s. Troubles with planting corn, followed by a locust plague, doomed the colony, according to his obituary published on findagrave.com. He died at age 95 in 1936. Hasty is buried in Highland Cemetery west of County Road 75 and County Road 8, just steps from where the original town of Hasty once stood.
According to forgottenminnesota.com,
Town founder Warren Hasty started a blacksmith shop in March of 1889. A brickyard was also established that year by W.F. Shattuck. The brickyard thrived as a prosperous business. Three to four rail cars of bricks were loaded for transportation to the Minneapolis every day, Warren H. Hasty wrote in his history of the town.
Swan Ahl opened a general store in May of 1889 near the blacksmith shop. Not to be outdone, Warren Hasty built his general store right next to the depot in August of 1889. However, Warren Hasty’s store was short-lived. He auctioned the contents and razed the store just before he moved to St. Cloud in 1890.
In 1889, John Hoaglund received the contract to build a brick school house at Hasty, according to Warren Hasty’s grandson Warren H. Hasty, who compiled a three-page history of the town of Hasty in 2001. An interesting note: Children residing in the Hasty area are now bussed to schools in Monticello.
According to Warren H. Hasty’s history paper, it was March 1891 when Swan Ahl took on John Kling as a business partner. Together, they opened a large, new general store that carried all sorts of merchandise—local produce and meat, dry goods, shoes, hardware, and more.
Another growth spurt happened between 1903 and 1907. John Kling built the creamery, and newcomer George McCrory added another hardware store. A By 1906, Hasty boasted a new lumber yard, stockyard, another creamery, a cash store, and a community hall for entertainment. In 1906 the ZumBrunnen Bros. Creamery joined the business community of Hasty on July 3. A day later, on July 4, 1906, Hasty celebrasted the opening og Sonsteby Hall, which became the community’s center of entertainment. By the end of August, Carl Sonsteby also opened Carl Sonsteby’s Cash Store. The next year the post office moved into the store and Carl Stonsteby was named Hasty’s postmaster.
Hasty was well on its way to becoming a bona fide town when a fancy dining establishment was opened in 1907 by J.M. Ives, who had purchased George McCrory’s hardware store a year earlier.
But progress in Hasty stopped temporarily when a Nov. 7, 1907 fire destroyed many of the buildings in town. According to warren H. Hasty’s history paper, the blaze leveled the Central Lumber Company and many other of the town’s buildings. The residents of Hasty rebuilt, however.
Warren Hasty’s grandson Warren H. Hasty wrote that by 1910 Hasty was again a thriving community with three general stores each carrying groceries, dry goods, shoes, and the most necessary hardware items; three lumberyards; a grain elevator; blacksmith shop; potato warehouse; as well as a church and a school. A feed house, ice house, and produce house would later join the community, Warren H. Hasty wrote.
On April 10, 1913 fire destroyed Carl Sonsteby’s Cash Store, including the post office,
In 1914, Hasty was even home to a doctor and dentist.
In the 1910s as Hasty was becoming known for its cheese, another product was putting Hasty on the map.
Hasty, and its neighbors in Becker, Big Lake, and even Monticello, was becoming well known for its quality potatoes.
Hasty and the surrounding communities were consistently yielding bumper crops of high-quality potatoes. A new warehouse was built to store the potatoes before they could be shipped out by train. During the harvest, daily shipments of Hasty potatoes made their way to Minneapolis to be sent on to places as far away as Chicago, according to forgottenminnesota.com.
The bank in town eventually became a bar and dance hall, which put Hasty back on the map from the mid-1950s through the 1970s.
With names like the Try-Me-Inn, The Triangle Inn, and Hasty Inn, the building became renowned as a hub of the country music scene.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
