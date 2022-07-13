The new leader of Little Mountain Elementary School is excited to be in Monticello.
Nicole Croteau, the new principal at the elementary school, formally introduced herself to members of the Monticello School Board on Monday, July 11.
Croteau is coming to Little Mountain in 2022-23 while Gabe Hackett is on a year-long leave of absence.
On the job for about a week, Croteau is honored to be joining a great school district, she told members of the board.
“The last week, week and a half have been wonderful. I have met a lot of staff, families, and students- which is the best part,” Croteau told the board.
Croteau lives on a hobby farm in Otsego with her husband and three daughters. She comes to Little Mountain Elementary from Crooked Lake Elementary School in Andover, where she served as assistant principal for the past three years.
When not at school, Croteau enjoys traveling with her family and spending time at the family cabin in Hackensack, Minnesota. As a matter of fact, she was at the cabin this past weekend, she told members of the board.
Croteau’s professional career started at the University of Minnesota- Moorhead where she received her Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
From there she taught preschool, but realized her heart was in teaching elementary school education, so she went to Arizona and taught first grade for a few years.
She moved back to Minnesota where she spent most of her teaching career in the Elk River School District teaching kindergarten and third grade.
In all, Croteau spent 11 years in the classroom before turning her attention to administration.
Croteau obtained her Masters degree in teaching and learning from St. Mary’s University, and obtained her principal’s license from St. Mary’s as well.
That’s when Croteau went to Crooked Lake Elementary School as its assistant principal.
“I’m honored to be joining this district and have had nothing but positive interaction so far,” Croteau told board members.
“I look forward to serving the staff, families and students at Little Mountain,” she added.
In an introduction to the community earlier this month, Croteau said, “I am a firm believer that it takes a village to raise our children, and I am honored to partner with you and support your child’s education. We will continue to provide a safe learning environment where all students feel appreciated and proud of their unique abilities.”
Supt. Eric Olson said he was extremely excited to have Croteau joining the administrative team of the Monticello School District.
Olson noted how unique of an opportunity the District had in bringing in not only Croteau as principal at Little Mountain, but Shelly Gilmore, who took the helm of Pinewood Elementary from the retiring Linda Borgerding.
Normally a school district doesn’t get the opportunity to hire administration. but this Spring in Monticello, there was an opportunity to hire two administrators, Olson said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
