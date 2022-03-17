A failed November 2021 referendum is resulting in belt-tightening measures throughout the Monticello School District.
That includes one of the District’s most popular programs.
The nature-based school at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park is one of many school district programs that is the victim of cuts neded to keep a positive cashflow within the Monticello School District.
As a matter of fact, the nature based program is being scaled back by 50 percent as the District prepares its budget for the 2022-23 school year, according to Supt. Eric Olson.
“We have informed all the families within the program that it is being reduced by half,” Olson said.
As part of the District’s budget planning in the aftermath of failed referendums in 2020 and 2021, there are no immediate plans for the construction of a new facility for the nature-based program, Olson said.
That news comes despite talks within the community that the district is embarking on a building program.
Images of a nature-based school have appeared in plans for a 393-home development on Monticello’s southwest side- just south of where the City of Monticello will build its new public works facility.
That’s where Capstone Homes has a contract with the Schluender family for a future single family home and townhome development.
Within that development, Boser Construction, Inc. (BCI) proposes an 18,000 square-foot “environmental school.”
It’s great that the contractor and investor has included a nature-based school as part of their plans, Olson said, but no money has been exchanged between the developer and the school district.
“Hopefully someday,” Olson said of constructing a new nature-based school. He estimated that any plans are a minimum of five years away.
“Anything more is just a dream thing,” Olson said.
In the meantime, the parcel BCI has set aside for a future school building will be farmed, Olson projected.
“We’re lucky the piece of land will be saved,” he added.
