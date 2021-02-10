Nature becomes the classroom at Bertram

On a cold January morning, students in Amanda Danek’s kindergarten class practice learning the alphabet during circle time.
Set to song, the students sand about how “E” was for elephant, “F” is for fish, “G” is for goat and “H” is for “House.”
When the students got to the letter “I,” their song couldn’t be more fitting on a morning where the temperature stood at 8 degrees during circle time.
“I is for igloo, ig-ig-igloo,” the students sang.
Welcome to a day at one of the Monticello School District’s outdoor classrooms at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, where in the dog days of winter, learning is done in snow pants, parkas, hats, mittens and warm boots.
The Monticello School District expanded its nature-based learning programs for the 2020-21 school year to put students in an outdoor learning environment in a year where concerns with COVID-19 have been forcing many students into hybrid learning programs where classrooms have often been left behind for learning from home of iPads and other forms of technology.
But with the nature based program, that has Monticello students learning at the Bertram Chain of Lakes chalet, the YMCA camp at Bertram or a short distance from Bertram at the Laestadian Lutheran Church on County Road 39.
The nature-based learning environments are a perfect place for exploring the great outdoors, playing, and most importantly, learning.
“Students get to explore and dig deeper into learning about the environment around them as they play and learn,” said Danek, a first year teacher in the nature-based kindergarten program.
“They learn so much just by being out there,” Danek said of her students.
The students in pre-school and kindergarten use the same learning curriculum as their fellow students at Eastview Education Center, said Principal Joe Dockendorf.
“It’s just modified to the outdoors,” he said.
The same is for the first, second, and third graders at the Laestadian Lutheran Church and the fourth and fifth graders at the YMCA facility.
For example, the district’s youngest students are performing their counting exercises by counting sticks and clouds, Dockendorf said.
Or singing about the letter “I” and igloos on a cold winter’s morning.
On January 28, students were practicing writing their letters in the snow with a stick.
The philosophy of the nature-based program is to spend about 70 percent of a student’s time outdoors, Dockendorf said.
Danek says her kindergärtners are given the time to explore their learning space, which includes trails through a woods and a lake.
“We go on walks where we stop and learn by seeing, listening, and then talking about what we experienced around us,” Danek said.
The students enjoying digging tunnels in the snow during playtime, but nothing gets the students more excited than sliding down a snow-covered hill.
The kindergärtners are outside most of the day, but also have an indoor learning space in the basement of the Bertram chalet. The pre-school students have a similar set-up on the main level of the chalet.
Students in all the learning environments are indoors for breakfast and lunch and, of course, bathroom breaks.
“And if they need a break, they can go in and warm up,” Danek said.
Over at the YMCA facility, teacher Theresa Hill spent part of the morning of Jan. 28 taking fourth graders on a trek to the lake on the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park grounds.
Hill said the nature-based education program and what the possibilities for what the students are capable to learn are amazing and endless.
“And we enjoy being outside so much,” Hill said.
Hill called nature-based education a ground-breaking program.
Student JD said he enjoys going on walks with his classmates and learning about things along the way.
Student Vivian also enjoys the nature walks and the opportunity to cross-country ski.
“I never skied before,” Vivian said.
Avery said she appreciates how she and her fellow classmates are able to have space between them when learning outdoors.
Eli, a student learning at the YMCA facility, said nature-based school is like having recess all day long.
“I didn’t know it would be this awesome. I love it here,” Eli said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.