A Monticello woman was injured Monday, Feb. 1 in a head-on crash on Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo. Christine Ruth Stevens, 62 of Monticello, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at CentrCare Monticello Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. William Jack Burrows, 26 of Grass Valley, California, was the driver of a second vehicle and was not injured, according to the minnesota State Patrol. The crash was reported at 5:04 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 at the intersection of Highway 25 and 66th Street NE in Monticello Township. Burrows was southbound on Highway 25 in a 2006 Kia van when he veered into the northbound lane, striking a 2014 Buick Lacrosse driven by Stevens. The Monticello Fire Department was called to the scene because the victims needed to be extricated from their vehicles, according to communications from the Wright County 911 Center. In the photo above, firefighters with the Monticello Fire Department work on extrication efforts on the Buick Lacrosse.
