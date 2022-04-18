Pictured left to right are: Felix Remirez, VFW Post 8731 youth activities chair; Merissa Johnson, VFW AUX 8731 youth activities chair; Shelbie Beckstead, art contest winner; Todd Roberts VFW Post 8731 commander and Pamela Vaughn, VFW AUX 8731 president.
Shelbie Beckstad, 7th grader from Buffalo MN, was named the winner of the 2021-2022 Illustrating America Art Contest, sponsored by Monticello VFW Auxiliary 8731 in Monticello MN.
Local students in grades K-8 share how they view our world through their drawings and paintings.
The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Students submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2021-2022 school year.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the District competition (optional) with District winners advancing to the state competition. The state first-place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. There is one National winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. Winners will be notified the week of July 25, 2022 via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.
The contest, now in its third year, rewards the artistic abilities of elementary and middle/junior high school students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.