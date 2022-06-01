On Monday, May 23 City Council adopted an update to the City’s Recreational Motor Vehicle ordinance. The changes include increased opportunities for use of recreational vehicles within the city as well as a new permitting system for Class 1 ATVs, Class 2 ATVs, and golf carts. The new permits cost $25 for three years. Applications for permitting will be available June 1 in City Hall. Upon registration, residents will be given a sticker that must be displayed on their vehicles.
Once permitted, Class 1 ATVs and golf-carts will be allowed to operate on designated city streets. Approved streets are those classified as local, are under Monticello’s jurisdiction, and have a speed limit of 30 mph or less. Carts and Class 1 ATVs are not permitted to travel down County, State, or roads built with State-Aid funds. The City of Monticello Class 1 ATV/Golf Cart Street Map showing approved areas will be available at City Hall as well as on the City’s website.
Class 2 ATVs (UTVs) will continue to be allowed to operate per state statute.
When considering the ordinance changes, City staff worked with Wright County Sheriff’s Office to prioritize public safety while expanding the use of recreational vehicles in the community. Documentation, like the displayable stickers, and a permitting system will provide WCSO officers with a visual aid when monitoring ATVs and golf carts in our community.
Additionally, motorized foot scooters, segways or electric personal assistive mobility devices, and electric assisted bicycles (1,000 watts or less) were added to the ordinance and may be operated within the City of Monticello per the state statute.
“We’re trying to really allow people to recreate in the community in a way that hasn’t been previously allowed, and this is a way to do it in a safe manner. We have a vibrant community with various busy roadways; we want to be responsible and keep safety at the forefront in now allowing the use of recreational vehicles,” said City Clerk Jennifer Schreiber.
