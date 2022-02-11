The Monticello Times won seven awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including top awards for newspaper design and breaking news photography.
The awards were announced Thursday at the association’s annual convention in Brooklyn Park.
The Times also was runner-up in its weekly newspaper division for the coveted “General Excellence” award, presented to the newspapers viewed by judges from the Michigan Press Association as the best all-around newspapers in the state.
The newspaper won second place for “General Excellence,” behind only the Pine Knot News of Cloquet. The News & Times of Norwood Young America/Watertown was the third place winner.
The judges noted that the Monticello Times had “Good coverage, a strong sports section, and strong advertising.”
Times Managing Editor Jeff Hage brought home to Monticello six individual awards in the annual recognition, including two first places.
Hage won first place for his newspaper design portfolio, which included 10 separate pages from the Times that were judged against entries from all of Minnesota’s weekly newspapers. Judges noted that the layout of the 2021 Monticello High School prom particularly stood out.
Hage also received a first-place award for news photography and a photo featuring a St. Paul man who died in a I-94 rollover crash at Monticello.
Judges stated: “Incredible spot news image. Subtle enough details with the feet visible without sensationalizing the tragedy. It’s sad he ended up dying but an honest moment in time. Tough photo to take.”
Hage received second-place honors in the business story category for a story titled “Jamie is her name, nutrition is her game,” on Monticello business woman Jamie Sieben, owner of Monti Nutrition.
Judges stated, “Deep dive on this profile shows us what makes Jamie tick. Well done.”
Another second place winner was a photo called “Magical Sunset” featuring the 2021 Monticello High School graduating class throwing its graduation caps in the air to the backdrop of a June sunset.
Judges stated, “Nicely timed and captured image of graduates tossing caps into the air as sun begins to set. Well done.”
The mural on the side of the Monticello American Legion building was the subject of a second-place award in the personality and profile photo category. The photo featured Monticello Eagle Scout Paul Warmka, who spearheaded the mural project.
Finally, Hage won second place in the breaking news category for his coverage of the Allina Clinic shooting in Buffalo.
Judges stated, “A truly tragic story is handled with clarity.”
In all, newspapers in the Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota (APG-ECM) family took home 104 awards at the Better Newspaper Contest banquet.
That includes the Monticello Times, News &Times of Norwood Young America/Watertown, Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press, Plymouth Sun Sailor, Anoka County Union, Mille Lacs Messenger, and Morrison County Record, which were recipients of General Excellence awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.