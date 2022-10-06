The City of Monticello is taking another step towards the future construction of a new public works facility.
The city council authorized city staff to seek proposals for professional services- including architectural and engineering services- for a new facility on the southwest side of the city.
The move comes 11 months after the City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 8, 2021 to purchase 69.9 acres of land on the west side of School Boulevard for $2.8 million. The purchase was funded through a public works facility sub-fund within the city’s capital projects fund.
The current public works department is located in an over-crowded facility at 901 and 909 Golf Course Road where trucks and other equipment jockey for space in a facility filled from wall to wall.
The city’s goal is to build an all-inclusive facility that would meet the future needs of the public works department.
City staff has estimated in the past that when completed, the facility could be home to 17 large trucks such as single-axle and double-axle plow trucks; 24 medium-sized vehicles such as large pick-up trucks; 45 small vehicles such as standard pick-up trucks and street sedans; and 45 smaller pieces of equipment, such as mowers and carts. Future growth projections show the city would add just one piece of equipment in each size class over the next 30 to 40 years.
In its request for proposal for the architectural and engineering services, the city states that initial studies indicated a new facility should be approximately 100,000 square feet. The building will permanently house the following divisions of public works: water/sewer, streets, shop/garage, facilities maintenance, and engineering. In addition, the facility will need to accommodate specific needs of departments not operating out of the building day-to-day, including seasonal storage for parks equipment and capacity for local elections and to accommodate a citywide server location, the RFP states.
The City of Monticello has $500,000 in its 2022 budget for the services being asked for in the RFP. There is $5 million in the 2023 budget for construction of the facility, with the remainder of the project funding in the 2024 budget, according Sarah Rathlisberger, finance director for the City of Monticello.
Council member Bill Fair, who seconded Council member Jim Davidson’s motion to go out for the RFPs, said being mindful of the challenges at the Golf Course Road facility, said he thinks the City is now at a place where it can’t put off constructing a new facility any longer.
“Each year it gets more expensive, and each year we have a need for more space,” Fair said.
Fair added that now is the time to take the steps to make the new public works facility happen.
