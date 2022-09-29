The Monticello School District is giving new life to an old tradition.
The school district is reviving its wall of fame, stating that the wall is “an integral part of who we are as a district and a community.”
Monticello is prioritizing, celebrating and remembering those who have created a lasting impact across the Monticello community, state, and nation.
Nominations for a Dec. 15 induction are being taken through Nov. 15, said Clay Sawatzke, the communications director and school board liaison for the Monticello School District.
Nomination forms can be found at www.monticello.k12.mn.us/walloffame.
“We’re really excited about it,” Sawatzke said of rejuvenating the wall of fame.
The last inductees were honored in 2012, Sawatzke noted.
A committee of Gary Revenig, Sawatzke, Kim Nygaard, Craig Geyen, and Heather Kanthak have been spearheading the wall of fame project.
“We feel it’s important to celebrate those from Monticello who have made an impact on the school, the community, and even the world,” Sawatzke said.
The wall of fame isn’t a place where only athletes are honor. The wall of fame is not a high school athletics hall of fame, Sawatzke said.
With the rejuvenation of the wall of fame comes the abolishment of one of its former requirements, he noted.
No longer does a wall of fame honoree need to be a graduate of Monticello High School.
An honoree can be a Monticello High School grad. But a nominee can also be a resident who has had a profound impact on his or her community, Sawatzke said.
“For example, a person may be someone who has found success in the business world, in politics, or as a prolific leader,” he said.
The wall of fame was founded in the 1990s, but has run into past issues with being consistently run.
But those days are behind the wall.
There threshold for the number of nominees being inducted in 2022 remains fluid, Sawatzke said.
However, plans call for two people to inducted onto the wall in 2023 and the years that follow.
There will also be a change in how the wall of fame will memorialize its inductees.
Gone are the plaques that once hung on the walls of the school.
Now the wall of fame consists of an interactive digital display outside the field house that brings the honorees, photos, biographies and summary of accomplishments to the fingertips of those interacting with the display.
However, plaques will still be presented to the honorees. Plans also call for a banquet in their honor.
“There is a lot of pride in Monticello, especially among those of prior generations,” Sawatzke said.
“This is long overdue,” he said out breathing new life into the wall of fame.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
