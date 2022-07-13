Four big days of fun kicks off Thursday, July 14 with the 45th Annual Monticello Riverfest.
Monticello’s annual summer festival is back with all its glory after being canceled in 2020 and modified in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-day event kicks off Thursday night in Pioneer Park with the opening celebration, Family Night.
Held from 5:30-8 p.m., fun for the entire family can be found at Pioneer Park.
There will be animals galore, with the pony rides and free petting zoo, and Home Depot will once again be bringing its kids building clinic to the park.
Community leaders will get a face full of whipped cream at pie eating contest, while community members feast on Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, snocones and root beer floats.
One of the highlights of the Thursday night event is the vintage car show, known for being one of the best in the region.
On Friday, the community talent show takes the stage at the Monticello High School Performing Arts Center. The fun runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The talent show is followed by the Riverfest Fireworks, held at dusk. The fireworks are shot off between Eastview Education Center and Monticello High School.
Saturday kicks off with the annual Riverfest 5K Run. The race begins and ends at West Bridge Park. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and is followed by a kids fun run, which has a 9 a.m. check-in. Registration information can be found online at www.monticelloriverfest.com.
After the 5K run, all attention turns to Ellison Park where The Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Art in the Park and Taste of Monticello run through 3 p.m.
Highlights include the fine arts & craft show with over 60 vendors, live entertainment, the bean bag tournament and for kids, the Harold Express.
On Saturday night, the Riverfest Street Dance will leave attendees rockin’ and rollin’.
Betty Danger opens the street dance with a 6 p.m. performance. She will be followed by the country rock quintet, Maiden Dixie.
On Sunday, the Community Worship service will be held at 9 a.m. in Ellison Park, followed at noon by one of the best parades in the region- the Riverfest Parade.
The parade can be best viewed on Third Street, Walnut Street, and Sixth Street.
Then, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Riverfest fun will continue in Ellison Park. There will be kids games, the Citizen of the Year presentation, and Monticello Royal Ambassador coronation.
Those who adopted ducks will eagerly await the 3:30 p.m. Duck Race.
Tickets are sold out for the Sunday fried chicken dinner, but hot dogs and pizza will be available.
