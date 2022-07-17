2022 Monticello Ambassadors at River
Riverfest 2022 came to a close Sunday, July 17 with the crowning of three new Monticello Royal Ambassadors.

Pictured left to right are: Teagan Fisher, Lexi Kothenbeutel, and Julie Ziebarth. 

Teagan Fisher was also named Miss Congeniality.

