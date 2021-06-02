Where were you when the world stopped turning on that September Day?
That’s the question Monticello’s State Sen. Bruce Anderson asked Monday, May 31.
Anderson was guest speaker at Monticello’s community Memorial Day program, held at Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at Monticello High School.
The senator reflected on a trip earlier this year to Washington, D.C. On a drive past the Pentagon, he reflected upon the attacks 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I remembered the men and women who sacrificed their lives, and those who survived with massive burns, all in the name of serving our country and its freedoms,” Anderson said.
What about back here in Minnesota. In Monticello, Minnesota, Anderson asked.
He asked if we remembered the 257th Military Police Unit which was deployed to Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
The Monticello-based unit was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and was charged with patrolling the airport road in Baghdad, Iraq.
This road by far was the most dangerous road in the world, and the Monticello unit had the most dangerous assignment in the U.S. military, Anderson noted. For it’s exemplary work, the unit was considered for a presidential citation, Anderson said. Monticello’s 257th Police Unit was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and Guantanamo Bay in 2017.
For countless families across the nation, Memorial Day is often a painful reminder for those who were never afforded the opportunity to be honored as a veteran for their service to our country, Anderson said.
“They represent the best that America can offer,” he said.
“We need to pause, and we need to remember,” Anderson said.
Anderson paid homage to a number of Minnesotans who have lost their lives while serving in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as Thomas Burnett, a Minnesota native who led the charge against hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001 while aboard United Airlines Flight 93- a plane that crashed while headed towards the White House or U.S. Capitol building.
“The most difficult stories to understand are those that seem senseless on this side of eternity,” Anderson said.
Memorial Day is a time for Minnesotans and their fellow Americans to stand up and say, “Thank you. We remember you. We are grateful for what you have put yourself through,” Anderson said.
“We remember the brothers, the sisters, the sons and daughters, our friends and family members - everyone who wanted to make a difference for this nation,” he said.
When we think about the sacrifices our veterans have made, how can we even come close to saying thanks? It seems so small,” Anderson said.
“But not only recognizing these incredible Americans on this special day and saying thanks is what we should do every single day,” he said.
“Lets remember to take the time to say ‘thank you’ to the families who are missing a member, to those who have sacrificed their lives for this country, and lets live in gratitude each and every day for the precious gift they have given us- freedom.”
May the U.S. Flag that many of us served under remind us of the price of the freedoms that it stands for. May it wave on forever, Anderson said.
“Instead of us saying never forget, God help us to say, we will always remember,” Anderson ended.
Anderson also recognized those in the military who have not served in a war zone but are waiting to maybe someday be called into action.
“They are serving and honoring our country to protect those freedoms our country has been given.
He also gave thanks to his daughter, an E9 chief master sergeant who has been away from home 25 years and is currently serving in active duty in the Air Force at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Prior to the program at the high school, the Monticello VFW and Monticello American Legion posts conducted smaller ceremonies at Hillside Cemetery, the American Legion Post Memorial, Ellison Park, St. Henry’s Cemetery, and Riverside Cemetery.
American Legion Vice Commander Dan Selken or VFW Post Commander Todd Robert presided over each of the ceremonies. The two came together to host the ceremony at the high school.
At all the ceremonies, the commanders placed wreaths in honor of our fallen soldiers, honor guards presented the colors and fired a salute. Taps were also played.
At the high school ceremony, the Monticello High School Wind Ensemble played a number of patriotic songs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.