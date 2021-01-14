Lloyd Hilgart mayor oath of office

Lloyd Hilgart takes the oath of office as mayor of Monticello on Monday, Jan. 11 in the city council chambers at the Monticello Community Center. Hilgart was elected to the office after running unopposed in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Hilgart follows Brian Stumpf as mayor. Stumpf did not seek re-election.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

