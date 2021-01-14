Lloyd Hilgart takes the oath of office as mayor of Monticello on Monday, Jan. 11 in the city council chambers at the Monticello Community Center. Hilgart was elected to the office after running unopposed in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Hilgart follows Brian Stumpf as mayor. Stumpf did not seek re-election.
