2021 council swear-in

Jim Davidson, Lloyd Hilgart, and Sam Murdoff.

 Jeffrey Hage / Monticello Times

Monticello City Council member Jim Davidson, Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart, and Monticello Council member Sam Murdoff are pictured after taking their oaths of office Monday, Jan. 11 prior to that evening's city council proceedings. The trio was elected in Nov. 3, 2020 city election.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments