Monticello City Council member Jim Davidson, Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart, and Monticello Council member Sam Murdoff are pictured after taking their oaths of office Monday, Jan. 11 prior to that evening's city council proceedings. The trio was elected in Nov. 3, 2020 city election.
