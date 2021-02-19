A Monticello man died early Friday, Feb. 19 as the result of a head-on crash southeast of Big Lake.
Ronald N. Olson, 86 of Monticello, lost control of his vehicle shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 and crossed the center line while traveling east on Sherburne County Road 14, just south of U.S. Highway 10, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.
Olson lost control of the vehicle in a curve, with the vehicle sliding into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. A Life Link helicopter responded to the scene.
Olson died early Friday, Feb. 19 at the hospital, Brott said.
Michael T. Grimley, 36 of Big Lake, the driver of the pickup truck, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brott said.
Investigators believe that slippery road conditions likely were a contributing factor in the collision, the Sheriff said.
