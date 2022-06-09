343 brand new high school graduates switched their tassels and tossed their caps into the air at the conclusion of the 135th annual commencement ceremony for Monticello High School on Friday, June 3.
It was a great evening for the commencement ceremony with mild temperatures and the occasional slow breeze.
The ceremony took place in the football stadium with friends and family watching from the stands on both sides of the stadium as the class of 2022 were parked in chairs in front of the stage as the sun started to set on the evening.
Principal Lori Hanson spoke to the graduating class of 2022 at the beginning of the ceremony celebrating the qualities of her now former students as they sat before her in their caps and gowns.
Superintendent of Monticello schools Eric Olson spoke next. He asked the graduates sitting in front of him to take a moment and look around and take it all in as the ceremony was to celebrate their accomplishments during their time at MHS.
Olson appeared to be more excited than the graduates themselves, “you treat each other with respect. You make all people feel valued for who they are. You make me smile. You make me laugh. You rise to the occasion for a win, and more importantly, you rise to the occasion if you fall,” said Olson.
He complimented the graduates’ perseverance and growth over the years as they battled through the trials and tribulations of recent years to overcome these difficulties and achieve their ultimate goal of graduating high school.
“By large, you stand up for each other, respect each other’s differences and value the strengths in those around you,” added Olson.
He made it known that no matter what everybody has in store for themselves in the future, no matter what their plans may be, that he was proud of them for the people they’ve grown up to be and that he hopes they continue to follow their values into their adult lives.
“Passion, grit, curiosity and a growth mindset will serve you well as you stake out a life of success and joy. Keep in mind that your success does not need to look like somebody else’s success. Your joy does not need to look like somebody else’s joy. And perhaps most importantly, your path doesn’t need to be the exact same path that your friends or others around you take,” said Olson.
A final and important piece of advice Olson also left upon the class of 2022 was to find what you’re passionate about and chase it. And that when it gets hard, to chase it harder.
After Superintendent Olson spoke, there was a recorded piece by the Monticello High School wind ensemble that played over the video board that included a slideshow of the ensemble, much to the chagrin of some of the crowd.
The 12 valedictorians of MHS then took the stage and were celebrated for their accomplishments. A video played that the valedictorians recorded that went over their favorite memories, teachers, important skills they learned etc.
A video of the choir then played before the diplomas were awarded to the graduates of the class of 2022. Different members of the school board of ISD 882 handed out the diplomas to the nearly 350 graduates.
Principal Hanson then turned her attention to the crowd as she instructed the brand new graduates to switch their tassels from the left to the right side of their caps. Superintendent Olson proceeded to shout his congratulations as the class of 2022 threw their caps into the air before walking out of the stadium as Monticello’s newest graduating class.
