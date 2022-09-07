This past July, Monticello school district welcomed with open arms two new elementary school principals with a combined wealth of knowledge and hunger to make a difference.
Shelly Gilmore, Principal at Pinewood Elementary
Gilmore received her undergraduate degree from the University of MN Duluth, her Masters degree from St. Cloud State University and her Ed.S is from Concordia, St. Paul in 2015.
In the past she has worked as a teacher, curriculum coordinator and administrator in the St. Cloud Area School district. In the St. Francis Area School District, she worked as a Middle School Assistant Principal and for the last 4 years she served as the Principal at Cedar Creek Elementary School.
“Monticello is a great community that truly cares about what is best for kids. I’ve had an exceptional experience at Pinewood so far,” mentioned Gilmore. “The staff are kind, caring and committed to helping kids reach their fullest potential.”
Gilmore’s day-to-day responsibilities include supporting staff and families, helping students be their best selves, and ensuring that the building runs smoothly. Her favorite part of her job is the people she works with.
“I love working with adults who have a passion for working with kids,” said Gilmore. “Our students are our future. It is an honor to be a part of giving students the tools they need so they can make our community and our world a better place.”
The more challenging aspects of her job include making sure that there are enough resources to ensure staff members have what is needed to provide the best possible educational experience for students.
Gilmore believes that it is important to contact legislators to advocate for what is needed to help students be successful in school.
Nicole Croteau, Principal at Little Mountain Elementary
Croteau received her bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead in Early Childhood Education in 2006 and her masters degree in Teaching and Learning from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2014, which is also where she obtained her K-12 Principal Licensure.
When she first started teaching, Croteau went to a job fair and was hired on the spot to teach in Arizona. It was there that she spent two years teaching first grade. After moving back to Minnesota, Croteau was hired in ISD 728 and taught there for nine years, eight of those years were in third grade and one year in kindergarten. The past three years she has worked as Assistant Principal at Crooked Lake Elementary in the Anoka-Hennepin district.
“Little Mountain is a special place with a great sense of community,” said Croteau. “ I am honored to join a district with a strong vision for supporting “Every Kid, Every Day.” I have felt very welcomed by the staff, students, and families that I have had the pleasure to meet.”
This past summer, Croteau has been busy with meetings and trying to learn all that she can about the school district. This has entailed setting up meet and greets with the staff. The Elementary school also held a “Freeze Pops with the Principal” event and invited families to come meet Croteau.
Croteau has collaborated a lot with the other elementary principals and district leadership, and is looking forward to the start of the school year. Once the year begins, she plans to be present in all areas of the school, to do a lot of observing and listening, and to support the school community to the best of her ability.
“The best part of my job is serving others. I never thought that I would leave the classroom, but I realized that I enjoy supporting adults through this imperative work, just as much as I love connecting with students,” said Croteau. “Being a principal gives me the opportunity to do both.”
Croteau emphasizes that each day presents different challenges. Sometimes it is finding time to fit in all of the job responsibilities, while still being present and available for others. Other days it can be supporting challenging student behaviors.
“While these things can be a challenge, it is also something I enjoy about being a principal,” stated Croteau. “Everyday is different and, as long as you learn to celebrate the small successes along the way, being a principal is a very rewarding profession.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.