Monticello new principals
Nicole Croteau, left, and Shelly Gilmore, right, began the new school year this week as Monticello’s newest school principals.

 

 Stacy Dahl / For the Monticello Times

This past July, Monticello school district welcomed with open arms two new elementary school principals with a combined wealth of knowledge and hunger to make a difference.

Shelly Gilmore, Principal at Pinewood Elementary

