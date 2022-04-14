More than half a million dollars is being steered towards Monticello’s Block 52 development thanks to a grant from Minnesota’s principal economic development agency.
The Monticello Economic Authority has been awarded $517,500 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. It is one of eight grants totaling $3.08 million announced by DEED on April 1.
“DEED is excited to partner with you on the Block 52 Redevelopment Project,” said Claudia Ursulescu Kracht of DEED’s Brownfields and Redevelopment Unit in an April 5 letter to Monticello Economic Development Manager Jim Thares.
Block 52 is the city block defined by Highway 25 to the east, Walnut Street to the west, Broadway Street to the south, and River Street to the north. In late 2021 the City of Monticello and Buchholz Development entered into a preliminary development agreement that will bring to one of Monticello’s most visible corners a five-story apartment complex, as well as retail and commercial development- including office space and a restaurant.
In an April 1 award letter addressed to Monticello EDA President Steve Johnson, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove stated that Monticello and the other seven recipients can be proud of a job well done.
Monticello’s $517,500 grant comes under DEED’s Redevelopment Grant Program.
“This funding will help the EDA continue to pursue it goals of a significant and catalyst style redevelopment in Block 52,” states a staff report presented to the EDA members in the agenda of the EDA’s April 13 meeting.
Grants pay up to half of the redevelopment costs for a qualifying site, with a 50-percent local match, according to DEED.
Grants can assist with the cost of public land acquisition, building and site demolition, infrastructure improvements, soil stabilization, ponding or other environmental infrastructure, and costs necessary for the adaptive reuse of buildings, such as asbestos abatement and lead paint mitigation.
Grants do no provide assistance for building construction, renovation, or rehabilitation, according to DEED.
In a follow-up letter from the DEED Brownfields and Redevelopment Unit’s Claudia Ursulescu Kracht, Monticello Economic Development Manager Jim Thares was told the application for which this grant award was made was scored using strict criteria.
The project benefits included in the EDA’s application outscored others that did not receive funding. Therefore, it is important that the benefits listed in the application are achieved, Ursulescu Kracht stated.
Those benefits include increasing the city’s tax base by $284,510, creating 45 new jobs, the retention of 36 more jobs, and the addition of 87 housing units within the city.
In addition to the Monticello EDA, other grant recipients were: the cities of Bloomington, Browns Valley, Edina, Faribault, Mankato, St. Paul, and the EDA in Duluth.
