The year 2022 will be one to remember for the City of Monticello.
The value of new economic development with the city had a value of $88.6 million, according to a annual Economic Development Update presented Monday, Feb. 27 to the Monticello City Council.
“The Year of Projects” is what city Economic Development Manager Jim Thares called 2022.
Leading the economic development charge in 2022 was the Block 52 development, a senior housing development on Seventh Street West, the WiHa Tools warehouse expansion, and an expansion project at Suburban Manufacturing.
Block 52 is a mixed-use residential and commercial project on Highway 25 and Broadway Street West that will someday reach five stories over the streets of Monticello.
It will feature 87 market rate apartments, Thares said, and will have 300 square feet of commercial space on the street level.
“The project cost is $26.5 million,” Thares told members of the city council.
Upon completion, there will be $225,000 in new taxes generated by the project and the equivalent of 45 full-time jobs, he said.
The housing project, known as Headwaters Development West at city hall, is being built for people 55 years of age and older.
The project will feature both an apartment complex and twin homes built with seniors in mind.
There will be 102 units in the apartment building, Thares said. Forty-one of those units will be designated as affordable housing. The project is valued at $22.5 million, Thares told the city council.
There will be 60 twin homes built on 30 pod sites, Thares added. Twenty-four of the 60 units will be designated as affordable housing. The twin home project is valued at $20.5 million, he said.
Continuing with Seventh Street development, Thares highlighted the Wiha Tools expansion.
Wiha Tools is planning on moving from its facilities on Dundas Circle in Monticello to a new warehouse facility on East Seventh Street on a vacant parcel located east of the U.S. Post Office facility.
“The project will come in two phases,” Thares said.
First will be a 75,000 square -foot facility to be built on its newly acquired 12-acre parcel.
Valued as a $13 million project, Wiha Tools will create the equivalent of 41 new full-time jobs to complement Wiha’s 68 current employees, Thares said.
“Phase I will create $112,000 in new taxes,” Thares said.
The project received $660,000 in grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) job creation fund and $220,000 from DEED’s Minnesota Investment Fund, Thares said.
Phase II, when built, would add another 80,000 square-foot facility to Wiha’s new Seventh Street East campus.
Suburban Manufacturing is well on its way on the construction of a 21,400 square-foot addition to its facility at 301 Chelsea Road West.
Washburn Computer Group began planning for a 43,000 square-foot expansion of its facility at 218 Chelsea Road East. However, that project was put on pause in mid-2022, Thares said.
In all, the projects valued at $88.6 million are being financed by $78 million in private capital, Thares said.
State assistance totals about $1.2 million and $8.75 million is being financed through the establishment of TIF districts, he said.
Monticello’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) provided $447,000 towards the projects in the form of grants.
In all the 2022 projects mentioned above will generate the equivalent of 137 new full-time jobs, Thares said, and the projects are expected to generate $690,000 in new and annual property taxes for the City of Monticello.
