The Monticello department of motor vehicles has been cleared to move to larger quarters.
The Monticello City Council approved the office’s move to the Prairie Center building at 118 W Sixth Street, across Walnut Street from the Monticello Public Library.
The move will alleviate the congestion of its current facility at 119 E. Third Street in Monticello.
Specifically, the Council authorized city staff to work with project manager Kraus Anderson to bid out the work associated with renovating the first floor of the Prairie Center Building into the new home of the DMV. The DMV’s new space will be in the space occupied by Fibernet and the Adventure Island children’s program, said Sarah Rathlisberger, finance director for the City of Monticello. Fibernet is moving to the second level of the Prairie Center Building. The renovation is budgeted to cost $568,000, Rathlisberger said.
The public using the future DMV building will walk from the front door and into a spacious lobby/waiting area, Rathlisberger said. The west side of the building will feature seven workspaces that DMV staff will use to service DMV customers. There will be a workspace that is ADA compliant, as well.
The east half of the building will five work stations used in the processing vehicle licenses, registrations, and other work for car dealerships- a large and growing revenue source for Monticello’s DMV office.
Offices for DMV managers and a an employee break room are other amenities that will be included in the new facility. Safety upgrades are also a necessity, Rathlisberger said.
The original intent of the project was to construct a service counter on one side of the building’s first floor, much like what is at the current DMV location. However, the project area has been expanded, now encompassing the entire first floor, to provide a quality space that it is set up to serve the community for years to come, according to a staff report presented to the Monticello City Council.
The City acquired the Prairie Center Building in 2009 to be used to house Fibernet.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
