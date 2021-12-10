The Monticello office of Department of Motor Vehicles has moved to a new location after four months of renovation work at the city’s Prairie Center office complex.
Located at 118 W Sixth Street, the new DMV headquarters is a more efficient, customer-centric operation designed to cut down on long lines, protect customers from weather elements, and speed up the process of obtaining licenses, titles and other documents necessary from the DMV.
A ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday, Dec. 2, while the doors to the DMV officially opened on Monday, Dec. 6.
City Administrator christened the new facility noting that ribbon-cuttings usually celebrate something new. In the case of the DMV, the City of Monticello was celebrating the reuse of an existing facility.
“This will bring additional vibrancy to downtown,” Leonard said of the DMV.
Leonard credited Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart with having early on a vision of moving the DMV from its congested quarters at 119 E. Third Street to a facility that the city owned and was being used as the home of FiberNet and some programing of the Monticello Community Center. Fibernet has moved to the second level of the Prairie Center Building.
“It made perfect sense,” Hilgart said of the move. “We already owned the building and were paying the utilities.”
The move was also a product of something the city learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilgart said.
Lines grew at 119 E. Third Street during the early days of the pandemic, creating a high level of chaos. It was evident that there needed to be a change for both the staff and customers of the DMV, he said.
Hilgart gave a nod to city staff and construction managers who pulled off the conversion of Prairie Center’s lower level into the DMV offices at what he called “lightning speed.”
And while Hilgart says he may have been behind the idea of moving the DMV to the Prairie Center, it was Leonard and her staff who implemented the plan.
Carolyn Granger, manager of the Monticello DMV, said she has never been part of a project such as the cross-town move of the DMV.
“I can’t believe the amount of work that had to be done,” Granger said.
Granger said her team at the DMV is excited about the move and thankful for the opportunity the city has given the team.
Sarah Rathlisberger, finance director for the City of Monticello, thanked the City Council for trusting city staff by providing what it said was needed for the DMV transition. That is what led to making it a successful project, Rathlisberger said.
At the new DMV center, customers walk from the front door and into a spacious lobby/waiting area. The west side of the building features seven workspaces that DMV staff will use to service DMV customers. There is an ADA compliant workspace as well. The east half of the building features five work stations used in the processing vehicle licenses, registrations, and other work for car dealerships- a large and growing revenue source for Monticello’s DMV office. Offices for DMV managers and a an employee break room are other amenities within the new facility.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.