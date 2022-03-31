A week after the City of Monticello announced the invasive Emerald Ash Borer has been detected within the City, the City Council has taken action against the insect known as Agrilus planipennix.
The beetle responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states was identified in Monticello in February 2022. The Emerald Ash Borer’s presence in Monticello has since been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, according to City officials.
On Monday, March 28, the Monticello City Council declared the Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB, as a public nuisance. The declaration will help in the prevention, control, and abatement of the EAB. The declaration will also aid in the protection of private and public lands within the city of Monticello, City staff has stated.
As part of the March 28 meeting of the Monticello City Council, a representative with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture gave an educational presentation about the Emerald Ash Borer.
In the future, the City Council will be adopting an action plan for dealing with the city’s EAB infestation and the shade tree disease that the beetle brings to the ash trees it comes in contact with.
That plan will be recommended and carried out by Parks, Arts, and Recreation Director Tom Pawelk, who serves as the city’s forester. Thwe plan will be carried out by Pawelk under the director of the City Council and City Administrator Rachel Leonard.
The next step in mitigating the EAB from Monticello will begin in April, according to city staff. City officials and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will perform a tree inventory that will help in identifying both the diseased and healthy trees within the community. Those inspections will begin the northeast quadrant of the city where the Emerald Ash Borer has been already identified, City staff said.
If possible, the City will treat ash trees within parks and public spaces within the city. Residents will be encouraged to treat ash trees on their property if the trees show signs of EAB infestation.
On March 21, the City of Monticello announced the EAB infestation and offered tips for detecting the beetles in trees. They included:
• Be sure you’ve identified an ash tree. This is an important first step since EAB only feeds on ash trees. Ash trees have opposite branching – meaning branches come off the trunk directly across from each other. On older trees, the bark is in a tight, diamond-shaped pattern. Younger trees have a relatively smooth bark.
• Look for woodpecker damage. Woodpeckers like EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB.
• Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval (S-shaped) tunnels underneath.
• Contact a professional. If you feel your ash tree may be infested with EAB, contact a tree care professional, your city parks department, or the MDA at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 888- 545-6684 (voicemail).
In that announcement, the City also stated that the biggest risk of spreading EAB comes from people unknowingly moving firewood or other ash products harboring larvae. There are three easy steps residents can take to keep EAB from spreading. They include:
• Don’t transport firewood. Buy firewood locally from approved vendors and burn it where you buy it;
• Be aware of the quarantine restrictions. If you live in a quarantined county, be aware of the restrictions on movement of products such as ash trees, wood chips, and firewood; and,
• Watch your ash trees for infestation. If you think your ash tree is infested, go to https://www.mda.state.mn.us/eab-info-homeowners for resources on identifying EAB, how to hire tree care professionals, and insecticide options for protecting your ash tree.
For more information on emerald ash borer, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.