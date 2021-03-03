You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Tuesday, March 2

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sports round-up mt

Monticello

Boys swimming/diving: St. Cloud Tech over Monticello

Girls basketball: Monticello 70, Princeton 40

Girls hockey: Eden Prairie 3, Riverhawks 2

Boys basketball: Princeton 73, Monticello 57

Boys hockey: Alexandria 4, Monticello 1

Big Lake    

Boys hockey: Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Becker/Big Lake 0

Load comments