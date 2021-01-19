sports round-up mt

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events.

MONTICELLO

Swimming: Monticello xx, Dassel-Cokato xx

Girls Basketball: Becker 94, Monticello 26

Boys Basketball: Becker 64, Monticello 61

Boys Hockey: St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Moose 1

Girls Hockey: RiverHawks 3, Wayzata 1

BIG LAKE

Girls Basketball: Big Lake 56,  St. Francis 36

Boys Basketball:  St. Francis 71, Big Lake 66

Eagles Hockey: Chisago lakes 3, Becker-Big Lake 2

