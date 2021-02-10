You have permission to edit this article.
Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Tuesday, Feb. 9

Monticello

Boys basketball: Chisago Lakes 66, Monticello 49

Boys hockey: Monticello 2, Princeton 1

Big Lake 

Boys basketball: Big Lake 72, Zimmerman 64

Boys hockey: Cambridge-Isanti 4, Becker/Big Lake 3

