You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sports round-up mt

Monticello

Boys basketball: Buffalo 67, Monticello 50

Boys swimming/diving: Sartell 109.5, Monticello 76.5

Girls basketball: Big Lake 62, Monticello 55

Boys hockey: Cambridge 4, Monticello 2

Big Lake 

Girls basketball: Big Lake 62, Monticello 55

Boys hockey: Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake 1

Load comments