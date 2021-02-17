You have permission to edit this article.
Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Tuesday, Feb. 16

sports round-up mt

Monticello

Boys basketball: Rocori 57, Monticello 55

Gymnastics: Monticello 136.375, Maple Lake 123.825

Big Lake 

Wrestling: Big Lake 76, St. Francis 3

