You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sports round-up mt

Monticello

Boys basketball: Monticello 60, Cambridge-Isanti 36

Girls hockey: Moorhead 2, Riverhawks 1

Big Lake 

Boys basketball: Princeton 94, Big Lake 84

Girls basketball: Big Lake 77, Princeton 66

Load comments