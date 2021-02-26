You have permission to edit this article.
Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 25

Monticello

Boys swimming/diving: Monticello 98.8, Princeton 84.5

Wrestling: Becker 67, Monticello 6 & Monticello 60, North Minneapolis 6

Boys hockey: Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Monticello 2

Big Lake    

Boys hockey: Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake 1

