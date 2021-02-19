You have permission to edit this article.
Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 18

Monticello

Boys basketball: Becker 46, Monticello 41

Boys swimming/diving: Monticello 103, Buffalo 83

Girls basketball: Becker 93, Monticello 27

Boys hockey: Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Girls hockey: Riverhawks 1, Wayzata 4

Big Lake 

Girls basketball: Big Lake 49, St. Francis 22

Boys basketball: St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57

Boys hockey: Becker/Big Lake 0, Northern Lakes 8 

Girls hockey: Princeton 0, Holy Family 8 

Gymnastics: Big Lake 143.8, St. Francis 134.8

