Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 18

Monticello
Boys basketball: Becker 46, Monticello 41
Boys swimming/diving: Monticello 103, Buffalo 83
Girls basketball: Becker 93, Monticello 27
Boys hockey: Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Girls hockey: Riverhawks 1, Wayzata 4
Big Lake
Girls basketball: Big Lake 49, St. Francis 22
Boys basketball: St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57
Boys hockey: Becker/Big Lake 0, Northern Lakes 8
Girls hockey: Princeton 0, Holy Family 8
Gymnastics: Big Lake 143.8, St. Francis 134.8
