Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 11

Monticello

Boys basketball: Monticello 64, St. Francis 53

Girls basketball: St. Francis 51, Monticello 49

Boys hockey: Buffalo 2, Monticello 0

Boys swimming/diving: STMA 111.5, Monticello 74.5

Big Lake 

Boys basketball: Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 69

Girls basketball: Big Lake 48, Princeton 43

