Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Thursday, Feb. 11

Monticello
Boys basketball: Monticello 64, St. Francis 53
Girls basketball: St. Francis 51, Monticello 49
Boys hockey: Buffalo 2, Monticello 0
Boys swimming/diving: STMA 111.5, Monticello 74.5
Big Lake
Boys basketball: Big Lake 72, Chisago Lakes 69
Girls basketball: Big Lake 48, Princeton 43
