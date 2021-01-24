Monticello
Wrestling: Monticello Triangular
Elk River 48 Monticello 36;
Andover 48 Elk River 27;
Andover 56 Monticello 23
Boys Hockey: Moose 4, Chisago Lakes 4
Girls Hockey: Edina 4, Riverhawks 0
Dance: Becker, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, North Branch, Saint Francis @ North Branch High School
Big Lake
Wrestling: Chisago Lakes Triangular with Virginia.
Big Lake did not wrestle due to COVID-19 protocols
Virginia 46, Chisago Lakes 30
Dance: Becker, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, North Branch, Saint Francis @ North Branch High School
