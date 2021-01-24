sports round-up mt

Monticello

Wrestling: Monticello Triangular

Elk River 48 Monticello 36; 

Andover 48 Elk River 27; 

Andover 56 Monticello 23

Boys Hockey: Moose 4, Chisago Lakes 4

Girls Hockey: Edina 4, Riverhawks 0

Dance: Becker, Chisago Lakes, Monticello, North Branch, Saint Francis @ North Branch High School

Big Lake

Wrestling: Chisago Lakes Triangular with Virginia.

Big Lake did not wrestle due to COVID-19 protocols

Virginia 46, Chisago Lakes 30

