You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Friday, March 12

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sports round-up mt

Monticello

Boys hockey: 4, Northern Lakes 3

Girls hockey: North wright County 2, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0

Girls basketball: North Branch 49 Monticello 45

Boys basketball: Monticello 74, North Branch 43

Big Lake    

Boys basketball: Big Lake 77, Becker 58

Girls basketball: Holdingford 56, Big Lake 26

Boys hockey: Princeton 8, Becker/Big Lake 2

Load comments