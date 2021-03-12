Monticello-Big Lake Sports Round-up: Friday, March 12

Monticello
Boys hockey: 4, Northern Lakes 3
Girls hockey: North wright County 2, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 0
Girls basketball: North Branch 49 Monticello 45
Boys basketball: Monticello 74, North Branch 43
Big Lake
Boys basketball: Big Lake 77, Becker 58
Girls basketball: Holdingford 56, Big Lake 26
Boys hockey: Princeton 8, Becker/Big Lake 2
