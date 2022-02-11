Walnut Street and West Bridge Park in Monticello will be lighting up on Saturday, Feb. 26.
That’s the night that the glow parade called Monticell-GLO returns to the Swan City.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MontiArts has been busy the past few weeks preparing for the lighted extravaganza.
Billed as a glow parade and party, Monticell-GLO will feature many lighted lanterns that will be paraded down Walnut Street, from the Monticello Community Center to West Bridge Park. The excitement begins at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the community center.
While the 2019 Monticell-GLO lighted parade dazzled beyond expectations, the 2021 glow parade will be even more spectacular, says Sue Seeger, the creative arts consultant for the City of Monticello.
That’s because a grant was obtained to obtain the services of artist Joel Sisson who is known for working with youth on large-scale public art projects and as one of the co-founders of the Green Chair Project, a movement of turning large, green Adirondack lawn chairs into public art.
Sisson has been spending Wednesday nights at MontiArt’s “What the Art” building working in two sessions with youth and adults on projects for the Monticell-GLO parade.
Adults are invited to sessions with Sisson to create parade features. It’s a free activity, Seeger said.
“Come with your own ideas or just show up and something big might just come from your work,” Seeger said.
Creating a piece for the glow parade is simple, Seeger says.
“Just think about things that glow. Think about things that light up,” she said.
The MontiArts leader expects some very ambitious projects in the glow parade, as well as something as simple as glow sticks.
Art is as different as the people who create it.
Sisson says he has enjoyed helping inspire people to create. In Monticello, he has gained the most enjoyment watching the kids he has helped go on to help others.
Seeger expects that there will be extra glow art pieces on the night of the parade that volunteers could help carry.
At the end of the parade route in West Bridge Park, there will be a gathering complete with the Mac’s Mini food truck, which will have hot chocolate and doughnuts on hand.
Monticell-GLO was inspired by another light parade- in Cornwall, England. Cornwall has been hosting a parade of lighted lanterns for 18 years now, Seeger said.
