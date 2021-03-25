Monti ready to be festive in 2021

With the summer of 2020 in our review window, Monticello is looking to return to being the fun and festive community it is known for.
From celebrating Monticello’s pathways or its geographical location as a city on the Mississippi River, to Wednesday night concerts and Thursday farmers markets, there will be plenty of fun for all.
And come late summer, the Monticello Rotary Club will fill your bellies with Taste of the Towns and the Monticello Lions Club will celebrate everything beer with its annual BrewFest.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce will help us get back that feeling of normalcy on Thursday, May 20 with the annual Chamber golf outing at the Monticello Country Club. Chamber Director Marcy Anderson looks forward to being able to allow many Chamber members to socially gather for the first time in over a year.
“We’re moving ahead full force,” said Anderson, who noted that 70 percent of the sponsorships were filled last week and 49 of the 144 golf slots were filled by the end of last week.
Anderson reports that the Chamber golf outing will literally be all fun and games. The event is being called “The Board Game Open” with attendees encouraged to bring a board game theme to their golf outing. Sponsors will have board game themes at their stations, and golfers will be encouraged to dress in the spirit of their favorite board games.
The 2021 theme, Anderson said, comes from the fact that we all played so many board games while penned up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the Memorial Day weekend, on June 12, the City of Monticello and CentraCare- Monticello team up for the annual Walk & Roll, a health celebration of Monticello’s pathways. The event is traditionally a stroll through booths in CentraCare’s parking lot and the entire length of East River Street, culminating with more fun activities in Monticello’s West Bridge Park.
While Walk & Roll has traditionally focused on two of Monticello’s parks, the focus this year is moving to a new trail behind CentraCare’s facilities along the Mississippi River, said Sara Cahill, program and operations manager, at the Monticello Community Center.
To facilitate social distancing requirements, many of the vendor booths will be located in Ellison Park, as well as along the new pathway, Cahill said.
The big Walk & Roll bike giveaway will also look different in 2021. Current plans are to do away with the big crowd that generally gathers for the bike drawing. Instead, winners will be drawn and notified, with bikes being picked up the following Thursday at the Monticello Farmers Market, Cahill said.
Speaking of the Farmers Market, opening week will be May 27, Cahill reports. Due to the uncertainty of where we stand with COVID-19, plans call for the market to look much like it did in 2020, with booths spaced out and social distancing measures in place between the vendor and customer. Hand sanitation stations will also be in place like last year, Cahill said.
One exciting thing about the farmers market is that there will be weekly music entertainment. The music is being provided through a grant from Liberty Bank, Cahill said.
It will be a summer of rockin’ and rollin’, country twanging, and even some folksy vibing when Music on the Mississippi River returns in West Bridge Park thanks to a generous gift from Liberty Bank that will help fund music each Wednesday night of the summer beginning on Wednesday, June 23. Cahill said the program will include one larger band each month with smaller acts being featured the remaining Wednesdays of each month, Cahill said.
While the entertainment schedule is not ready to be released quite yet, there are some exciting acts filling those Wednesday slots, she said.
RiverFest is also a go in 2021.
The Riverfest Committee has been meeting regularly and is deep into plans for a successful summer festival in 2021.
Riverfest week kicks off on Wednesday, July 7 with the Chamber’s Party in the Park- known as the unofficial start of Riverfest.
The event will need to be modified and probably won’t include all the kids activities of years past because they are too hands on, the Chamber’s Marcy Anderson said.
But music, food and beverages will still be part of the party, as will events such as the frozen t-shirt contest, Anderson said.
Stay tuned for more details.
The Thursday, July 9 car show is on the schedule, as is the family celebration in Pioneer Park, however, it could have a different look in 2021 because of social distancing requirements. Art in the Park and the Taste of Monticello are scheduled for Saturday, July 10 in Ellison Park, but art booths will be spread out to use more of the park and Taste will be relocated to another section of the park, Anderson said.
The Riverfest Parade and the Sunday Funday in Ellison Park are also on as scheduled.
The Lions Brewfest is on the schedule for August 21. Lions Brewfest is a craft beer sampling event featuring live music, local food, and an amazing outdoor venue right on the Mississippi River. 50 vendors fill the park, offering well over 150 different beers, wines, and spirits.
And in mid-September, the Monticello Rotary Club hosts its Taste of the Towns in a new location at the Monticello Commuter Lot, located near the local movie theater. The new location will allow for new social-distancing measures.
Sample a variety of items including catered food items, entree tastings from restaurants, wines, spirits, beer, cider, coffee and other beverages!
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
