For nearly 100 years the Kjellberg family has operated businesses in the Monticello community.
Now one the family’s landmark businesses has changed hands.
Kent Kjellberg has sold Kjellberg’s Park on the south side of Monticello to a Skokie, Illinois-based operator of mobile home parks.
The Monticello mobile home park and its 331 rental pads have been sold to Lakeshore Management, under the organizational name, Monticello MN MHC. LLC.
“On behalf of Kent Kjellberg, the Kjellberg family and staff, we’d like to thank the community of Monticello, and all current and previous residents of Kjellbergs Mobile Home Park, for your support and patronage,” stated a message posted on the Kjellberg’s Inc. website.
“We are very appreciative of the fine people in our community and continue to wish them the best of luck in the future. I am much obliged to you,” Kent Kjellberg stated on the Kjellberg website.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue states that a warranty deed in the amount of $20.91 million was signed on January 14. A preliminary certificate of real estate value was submitted to the Department of Revenue on February 2 and accepted a day later on February 3. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, a certificate of real estate value documents a property sale in Minnesota. The Department of Revenue and the county of sale review CRV information to verify sale terms and to ensure fair property tax assessments.
The Kjellberg’s noted that its former mobile home park has been renamed “The Meadows.”
Lakeshore Management is an experienced mobile home management company with operations in nine states across the country. In addition to Minnesota, Lakeshore Management operates parks in Wisconsin, Nevada, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
According to the Lakeshore Management website, the company acquired its first manufactured home community in 1998
“Lakeshore has been able to grow rapidly by embracing a value-add philosophy. We create value organically by improving and caring for our communities with a long-term outlook,” the company’s website states.
